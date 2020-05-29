Take the pledge to vote

Amitabh Bachchan's Random Quiz: What is the Space Between Eyebrows Called?

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a behind-the-scene picture from the sets of Gulabo Sitabo. He also shared an interesting bit of knowledge with the post.

IANS

Updated:May 29, 2020, 7:48 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan's Random Quiz: What is the Space Between Eyebrows Called?
Amitabh Bachchan has shared a behind-the-scene picture from the sets of Gulabo Sitabo. He also shared an interesting bit of knowledge with the post.

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a behind-the-scene picture from the sets of his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, and also shared an interesting bit of knowledge with the post.

"The space between the eyebrows is called what? Did you know? It's called glabella!" he wrote.

In the image, we can see a make-up artist setting up Big B's eyebrows.

"Touching up at the shoot of GiBo SiBo... (that's Gulabo Sitabo)," he added.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: "hahahah to be honest I didn't know about it."

Another one wrote: "You look cute in this avatar."

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo also features Ayushmann Khurrana. The comic drama will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 12.

Apart from this, Big B will also be seen in Chehre and Brahmastra.

Amid the lockdown, Big B has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures from his previous films.

Big B celebrated 43 years of his blockbuster hit Amar Akbar Anthony on social media on Wednesday. He shared several monochrome throwback pictures from the time of shooting of the film.

Adding to it, Big B also drew comparisons between AAA's box office business, at the time, with Prabhas' smash hit Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).

SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves’ .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front .. 43 YEARS of AAA , today .. !!! When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the 70’s when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti , this one was so out of place .. BUT .. It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations 😟😟 But fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say .. Doesn’t happen now ... gone are those days !!

