Amitabh Bachchan's Random Quiz: What is the Space Between Eyebrows Called?

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a behind-the-scene picture from the sets of his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, and also shared an interesting bit of knowledge with the post.

"The space between the eyebrows is called what? Did you know? It's called glabella!" he wrote.

In the image, we can see a make-up artist setting up Big B's eyebrows.

"Touching up at the shoot of GiBo SiBo... (that's Gulabo Sitabo)," he added.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: "hahahah to be honest I didn't know about it."

Another one wrote: "You look cute in this avatar."

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo also features Ayushmann Khurrana. The comic drama will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 12.

Apart from this, Big B will also be seen in Chehre and Brahmastra.

Amid the lockdown, Big B has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures from his previous films.

Big B celebrated 43 years of his blockbuster hit Amar Akbar Anthony on social media on Wednesday. He shared several monochrome throwback pictures from the time of shooting of the film.

Adding to it, Big B also drew comparisons between AAA's box office business, at the time, with Prabhas' smash hit Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube