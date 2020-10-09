Amjad Ali Khan Receives Musical Surprise from Grandchildren on His Birthday, Watch Video

One of the greatest legends of the Indian classical music, Amjad Ali Khan turned 75 on October 9. To celebrate the occasion, the sarod player received a priceless gift from his grandchildren which has left netizens mesmerised.

Khan’s eight year old grandsons paid a tribute to the musical maestro by releasing their own track playing the iconic sarod. The song is titled Our Love and marks their debut performance. The Padma Vibhushan recipient took to Instagram to share the heart-warming video and captioned, “My eight year old grandchildren Abeer Ali Bangash and Zohaan Ali Bangash gave me the most touching Birthday present! Please bless them (sic).”

Netizens have showered the boys with praise for their talent and the lovely gesture on Amjad Ali Khan’s birthday. One of the users wished the international artist and said what a beautiful present he and his grandchildren are to each other.

Another fan commented that Khan’s grandsons are the shining stars of the Bangash family and blessed the future family.

It can be said that the young boys received the talent of playing sarod as a part of their heritage since their father, Ayaan Ali Bangash and his brother Amaan Ali Bangash are also renowned sarod players.

On the occasion of my father’s Birthday, my sons, Abeer Ali Bangash and Zohaan Ali Bangash give a special present to their grandfather by releasing their first track ‘Our Love.’ They are working hard and need all your love and blessings! This is a very humble beginning. #OurLove https://t.co/nSMKdk1YBU — Ayaan Ali Bangash (@AyaanAliBangash) October 9, 2020

Amjad Ali Khan was born into the eminent Bangash lineage rooted in the Senia Bangash School of music and was taught by his father Haafiz Ali Khan. Crystal Award winner at the World Economic forum, Amjad is the sixth generation sarod player belonging to legendary lineage.

He can be credited with taking the art of sarod playing to the international stage. Some of his international performances include, WOMAD Festival in Adelaide and New Plymouth, Edinburgh Music Festival, World Beat Festival in Brisbane, Summer Arts Festival in Seattle, BBC Proms, International Poets Festival in Rome, Shiraz Festival, UNESCO, Hong Kong Arts Festival, Adelaide Music Festival and ‘Schonbrunn’ in Vienna.

He has been honoured by international governments including Commander of the Order of Arts and letters by the French Government in 2003 and the Fukuoka Cultural grand prize in Japan in 2004.