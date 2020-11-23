Amla Navami 2020: Significance, Timing, Puja Vidhi for Akshaya Navami

Amla Navami, also known as Akshaya Navami, is marked on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month according to the Hindu calendar. This year, it falls on November 23. People worship Amla (Indian gooseberry) tree and Goddess Lakshmi to seek blessings on this day. The occasion, celebrated nine days after Diwali, is also known as Akshaya Navami.

According to Hindu scriptures, worshiping the Amla tree on this day and doing charity will ensure Goddess Lakshmi never leaves the house of the devotee empty. As per traditional beliefs, Lord Vishnu resides inside the Amla tree. Amla Navami Dev took birth two days before Ekadashi. Chanting, donating and penance on the day of Amla Navami yields manifold results. All sins are believed to be erased by sitting near the Amla tree and worshiping.

Amla Navami 2020 Significance:

Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva are said to inhabit in the Amla tree on Amla Navami. It is believed that eating meals on this day under a gooseberry tree eliminates poverty from the devotee's life and all their wishes are fulfilled. According to the legend, Goddess Lakshmi once visited the earth, and she wished to worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva together. Then, she realised the qualities of both basil and vine are assembled together in amla.

Amla Navami 2020 Timings:

Purvahna time will start on November 23 from 6:40 am and end at 12:22 pm. Navami Tithi begins at 4:57 am on November 23 and ends on November 24 at 7:21 am.

Amla Navami 2020 Puja Vidhi:

Women take bath on the morning of this day and clean the site where the Amla tree is located. Once cleaning is done, devotees gather and stand in the east direction and offer water and milk to the Amla tree. Devotees then wrap cotton after the puja, around the tree, followed by the circumambulation. Finally, the amla aarti is performed with devotees wishing for the happiness and prosperity of the family.