Amrish Puri Birth Anniversary: Here are Some Memorable Dialogues of the Actor

Amrish Puri is one of the most remarkable actors to have graced the Hindi movie industry. From having played the possessive father to the mystical super villain, the actor has done it all. One of his most astounding features was his distinctive baritone that managed to create a magical effect.

On the great Bollywood actor Amrish Puri’s 88th birth anniversary, let us look at some of his most memorable lines.

Mogambo Khush Hua

Mr India had a lot of wow factors be it Anil Kapoor’s brilliant act, Sridevi’s irresistible charm or the novel storyline. But what made the film an absolute stellar hit was its antagonist Mogambo, played by Puri. The evil king had the narcissistic habit of referring himself in the third person as is evident from this dialogue.

Itne tukde karunga ki pehchana nahi jaega

Puri played the evil father of the Pakistani woman who got married to an Indian during the independence tussle. He swore to not let his daughter flee the country with her husband and son going to extreme lengths.

Ja Simran Ja, Jee le Apni Zindagi

This memorable dialogue needs no introduction. The legendary dialogue has been etched into the hearts of every DDLJ fan.

Yeh Adaalat hai, koi mandir ya dargah nahi jahan mannatein aur muraadein poori hoti hai… yahan dhoop batti aur narayal nahi.. balki thos saboot aur gawaah pesh kiye jaate hai

Meenakshi Seshadri starrer Damini was remarkable at the time of making. One of the most striking characters of the movie was the lawyer Indrajit Chaddha who would malign his opponents and go to any lengths to score a win.

Galti ek baar hoti hai, do baar hoti hai.. lekin teesri baar iraada hota hai

Puri delivered a philosophical line in a matter of fact way in the 1989 movie Ilaaka. The multi star cast of Mithun Chakravarty, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Amrish Puri held his ground with his excellent performance.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more