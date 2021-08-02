Amrut Mahotsav 2021: All You Need to Know About Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed optimism as India entered the month of August, which marks the beginning of Amrut Mahotsav. PM Modi took to Twitter and shared several incidents which are “heartening to every Indian.” He informed that the country has reported a record vaccination against COVID-19, while the high GST numbers signal robust economic activity.

Talking about the phenomenal performances of Indian athletes in Tokyo Olympics 2020, he wrote that not only has PV Sindhu won a well-deserved medal but also the country witnessed historic efforts by the men’s and women’s hockey teams. “I’m optimistic that 130 crore Indians will continue to work hard to ensure India reaches new heights as it celebrates its Amrut Mahotsav,” he concluded the Tweet.

All you need to know about Amrut Mahotsav –

The ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ will be celebrated on August 15, 2021 as India will complete 75 years of Independence. A national implementation committee headed by Home Minister Amit Shah formed the policies and events that need to be organised.

Earlier this year, PM Modi had launched the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ on March 12 to mark 91 years of Dandi March. He paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters who laid their lives for the freedom struggle. The curtain raiser activities began on March 12, which revolved around the 75th Independence of India. Activities included website, films, songs like ‘Aatmanirbhar Incubator’

#ThisDayThatYear in 1930, Mahatma Gandhi sets out on foot, accompanied by many followers, to break the repressive salt law As we relive those moments, here is a glimpse of the massive civil disobedience movementhttps://t.co/zQD1eh3pzx @rajyasabhatv#AmritMahotsav #DandiMarch — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) March 12, 2021

Azadi ka #AmritMahotsavOn 12th March, 1930, Gandhi ji began the 390 kilometres March from Sabarmati to Dandi, with 78 of his trusted volunteers. The #SaltSatyagraha shook the foundation of British Empire and triggered nationwide #CivilDisobedienceMovement #DandiMarch pic.twitter.com/V0Px2CSgzV — MIB India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India (@MIB_India) March 12, 2021

After the opening ceremony, a padayatra was carried out by different groups of people from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi, Navsari. The journey of 241 miles was completed in 25 days as the padayatra concluded on April 5. On June 27, during the 78th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister urged citizens to extensively participate in the events of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ which is being celebrated as a ‘people’s movement’ by the government of India.

