Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Amruta Khanvilkar Glitters in Black and Gold in Latest Instagram Photo

Actress Amruta Khanvilkar had a diva moment on Instagram when she slipped into a shiny black dress.

IANS

Updated:January 3, 2020, 2:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amruta Khanvilkar Glitters in Black and Gold in Latest Instagram Photo
credits - Amruta Khanvilkar instagram

Actress Amruta Khanvilkar had a diva moment in the virtual world when she slipped into a shinny black dress. The actress impressed netizens with her sartorial choices when she posted a series of images in a black dress on Instagram.

"#Bling #dress @nayantaara... Styled by @nehachaudhary_ ... makeup by @digambar103 ... Hair @jayshree2783 #promotionchamamla #chorichamamla #stylefileswithamu," she posted.

In the images, she is seen flaunting her incredible figure in the black dress, which has a touch of bling with gold sequins. With golden dangler earrings, she made her look perfect by tying her hair in a ponytail and keeping her make-up subtle.

Amruta is known for playing the simple and demure Munira in Raazi, a serial killer Lovina in web series Damaged and a happy-go-lucky girl in the John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. She has also done shows such as Time Bomb 9/11 and 24 as well as some reality shows.

"The audience is very receptive and open to various forms of narratives on digital platforms and there are fewer barriers as compared to other mediums. There is more freedom of expression and scriptwriters, directors and actors have the opportunity to take more cinematic liberties," Amruta had told IANS while talking about the scope of digital world.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram