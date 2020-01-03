Amruta Khanvilkar Glitters in Black and Gold in Latest Instagram Photo
Actress Amruta Khanvilkar had a diva moment on Instagram when she slipped into a shiny black dress.
credits - Amruta Khanvilkar instagram
Actress Amruta Khanvilkar had a diva moment in the virtual world when she slipped into a shinny black dress. The actress impressed netizens with her sartorial choices when she posted a series of images in a black dress on Instagram.
"#Bling #dress @nayantaara... Styled by @nehachaudhary_ ... makeup by @digambar103 ... Hair @jayshree2783 #promotionchamamla #chorichamamla #stylefileswithamu," she posted.
In the images, she is seen flaunting her incredible figure in the black dress, which has a touch of bling with gold sequins. With golden dangler earrings, she made her look perfect by tying her hair in a ponytail and keeping her make-up subtle.
Amruta is known for playing the simple and demure Munira in Raazi, a serial killer Lovina in web series Damaged and a happy-go-lucky girl in the John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. She has also done shows such as Time Bomb 9/11 and 24 as well as some reality shows.
"The audience is very receptive and open to various forms of narratives on digital platforms and there are fewer barriers as compared to other mediums. There is more freedom of expression and scriptwriters, directors and actors have the opportunity to take more cinematic liberties," Amruta had told IANS while talking about the scope of digital world.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Transfer News and Rumours Live: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- ATP Cup Organisers Red-Faced After Wrong National Anthem Plays for Moldova Player
- Urvashi Rautela Reacts to Hardik Pandya's Engagement News, Posts Heartfelt Message
- Pak PM Imran Khan Says He Was 'Puzzled' When Dev Anand Asked Him to Enter Bollywood
- PUBG Mobile is Yet Again Copying Call of Duty Mobile With ‘Domination Mode’