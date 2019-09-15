Take the pledge to vote

Amy Jackson Sizzles in Maternity Photo Shoot Despite 'Swollen Ankles'

Amy Jackson is expecting her first child with fiance George Panayiotou in October.

September 15, 2019
Amy Jackson Sizzles in Maternity Photo Shoot Despite 'Swollen Ankles'
Amy Jackson, who is currently 38 weeks pregnant with a baby boy, recently took part in a photoshoot. The Singh is Bliing actor took to Instagram to document the photoshoot as, both photographer Billie Scheepers and she were twinning.

Amy, who has time and again opened up about choosing to work while pregnant, has now broken more stereotypes by working with a pregnant photographer.

Taking to Instagram, Amy posted a couple of pictures, one where she was posing for the photographer and one with her. She captioned the picture, “WorkingMomsss #38weekspregnant | lights camera swollen ankles DUNGAREES AND BABYBUMPS.”

Check out the photos below: 

 

WorkingMomsss #38weekspregnant | lights ✔️camera ✔️swollen ankles✔️DUNGAREES AND BABYBUMPS ✔️

Recently, the actor took part in a maternity photoshoot, where she looked drop-dead gorgeous. She was seen wearing a black bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit. She captioned the picture, "When I thought my bump was BIG - the little man at #33weekspregnant on our maternity shoot with @samaramorrisphotographer Glam by @sandydmakeup @rosiecerosiomakeup."   

Amy Jackson is expecting her first child with fiance George Panayiotou in October. George is the son of British property developer Andreas Panayitou, founder of The Ability Group. The family owns a chain of luxury hotels. George and Amy have been dating since 2015 and were recently engaged.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2108 film 2.0 with Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar.

