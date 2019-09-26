Amy Jackson Takes Out Newborn Son Andreas Panayiotou for a Drive
The actress had revealed in January this year that she was dating businessman George Panayiotou. She announced her pregnancy in March.
Amy Jackson
Amy Jackson was very active during her pregnancy. During the period, she could be seen posing for photoshoots and sticking to her exercise routine. She even talked about particular exercises that made the pregnancy easier to handle. It seems that childbirth is not going to hold her back either.
After delivering her son Andreas on Monday, Jackson set out on Wednesday to spend a day out with her little bundle of joy by going on a drive. She shared a few pictures in her Instagram stories. In the pictures, Jackson could be seen dressed in an all-white ensemble and Andreas was dressed in a white onesie.
The actress had revealed in January this year that she was dating businessman George Panayiotou. She announced her pregnancy in March. The two got engaged in May. Even though the two have not divulged much information about their wedding, they were seen traveling to Italy which happens to be one of their potential wedding locations. Greece is another location the two have considered for their wedding. The couple is expected to tie the knot early next year.
