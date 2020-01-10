Amy Schumer Seeks Advice After Starting IVF Treatment
The actress has appealed to his friends and followers on Instagram for any advice about undergoing IVF as she shared a picture of her stomach.
The actress has appealed to his friends and followers on Instagram for any advice about undergoing IVF as she shared a picture of her stomach.
Comedian-actress Amy Schumer has started the process of IVF to expand her family, just eight months after welcoming her first child. Schumer and her husband chef Chris Fischer, welcomed their first bundle of joy -- a son, named Gene in May 2019, but on January 9, the "Trainwreck" actress said they had turned to the alternative method of conception to help increase their chances of having another baby, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Schumer then asked her Instagram followers for any advice about undergoing IVF as she shared a picture of her stomach, which had been bruised from various hormone injections to increase fertility.
She captioned the image: "I'm a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me please do.
"My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling."
The actress's appeal led to a number of her famous friends and followers to inundating the funny woman with messages of support.
"I'm praying for you and chris. I'm sorry!" wrote Selena Gomez.
The IVF news comes after the actress endured a rough pregnancy with Gene, suffering from extreme morning sickness condition hyperemesis gravidarum, which forced her to cut short her standup tour after being admitted to hospital in early 2019.
Schumer and Fischer wed in 2018.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Harry-Meghan's #Megxit is Reminding Desi Twitter of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'
- Did Sushant Singh Rajput Make His Relationship with Rhea Chakraborty Insta Official?
- Deepika Padukone Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple, See Pics
- Udit Narayan Wants Neha Kakkar to be His Daughter-in-law?
- LG Admits Its Mobile Business is a Mess; Is That Why The G8X ThinQ Dual Screen is so Bad?