1-min read

Amy Schumer to ‘Walk the Runway’ Wearing Kim Kardashian’s New Shape-wear Line

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer took to Instagram to endorse Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line Skims. The actress said that she will wear Skims on the runway.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 13, 2020, 7:05 PM IST
Amy Schumer to ‘Walk the Runway’ Wearing Kim Kardashian’s New Shape-wear Line
Actress and comedian Amy Schumer took to Instagram to endorse Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line Skims. The actress said that she will wear Skims on the runway.

American stand-up comedian and actor Amy Schumer is the latest celebrity to try her hands on Kim Kardashian’s new shape-wear line Skims. Amy posed in the light beige-coloured undergarments, which promise to suit women of every size and help their body look better in tight fitting dresses.

But the post was backed with her usual sass and quirk. The I Feel Pretty actor posed wearing a pair of Skims shorts topped with a white V-neck leotard

Amy Schumer

The photo that was posted on her Instagram story was captioned: “Yeezy @kimkardashian @skims. I am here and I will walk the runway”.

Giving a bold sideway glance, Amy aced the look. Even Kim liked it and shared the story on her Instagram account.

Kim Kardashian, Amy Schumer

The popular celebrity show star wrote, “LOL, I love her!”

The comedian garnered the attention of Kim’s husband Kanye West as well, who went on to call her ‘yeezy’. Kanye collaborated with several brands such as Adidas, Nike and Louis Vuitton to create sneakers, which have his brand name Yeezy.

Whether the The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo author will actually endorse Kim’s new clothing line on the runway is up for debate but she surely made pregnancy and postpartum troubles relatable with her personal journey.

Amy had to go through a tough pregnancy and became mother to Gene Attell Fischer in May, 2019. She regularly posts about her baby on social media, alongwith the daily struggles associated with child rearing.

Amy also posts parenting hacks on her YouTube channel.

