Amy Schumer to ‘Walk the Runway’ Wearing Kim Kardashian’s New Shape-wear Line

American stand-up comedian and actor Amy Schumer is the latest celebrity to try her hands on Kim Kardashian’s new shape-wear line Skims. Amy posed in the light beige-coloured undergarments, which promise to suit women of every size and help their body look better in tight fitting dresses.

But the post was backed with her usual sass and quirk. The I Feel Pretty actor posed wearing a pair of Skims shorts topped with a white V-neck leotard

The photo that was posted on her Instagram story was captioned: “Yeezy @kimkardashian @skims. I am here and I will walk the runway”.

Giving a bold sideway glance, Amy aced the look. Even Kim liked it and shared the story on her Instagram account.

The popular celebrity show star wrote, “LOL, I love her!”

The comedian garnered the attention of Kim’s husband Kanye West as well, who went on to call her ‘yeezy’. Kanye collaborated with several brands such as Adidas, Nike and Louis Vuitton to create sneakers, which have his brand name Yeezy.

Whether the The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo author will actually endorse Kim’s new clothing line on the runway is up for debate but she surely made pregnancy and postpartum troubles relatable with her personal journey.

Amy had to go through a tough pregnancy and became mother to Gene Attell Fischer in May, 2019. She regularly posts about her baby on social media, alongwith the daily struggles associated with child rearing.

Amy also posts parenting hacks on her YouTube channel.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.