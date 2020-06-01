Amy Tinie Of Malaysia Is New Miss Eco International 2019 After Reigning Queen Dethroned Due To Pregnancy
Miss Eco International, like other pageants, stipulates that its title-holder should not get pregnant during her reign.
Miss Eco International, like other pageants, stipulates that its title-holder should not get pregnant during her reign.
Malaysian beauty queen Amy Tinie Abdul Aziz has been named as new Miss Eco International 2019 after reigning queen Suheyn Cipriani of Peru became pregnant.
Amy was 4th runner-up in the 2019 edition of the pageant. Miss Eco International, like other pageants, stipulates that its title-holder should not get pregnant during her reign. Therefore, the team had to reconsider the person entitled to the crown.
The announcement was made on the pageant’s official social media page.
The rumours of Suheyn Cipriani being dethroned were doing the rounds in media for the past week.
Two days back, the Miss Eco International Instagram confirmed the news with reasons for Cipriani’s dethronement.
View this post on Instagram
Brief statement by Miss Eco International: Ms. Cipriani had agreed to the rules from the moment she filled her application form. The hectic schedule of the Miss Eco winner is unsuitable for pregnant women. Since it may negatively affect the upbringing of a newly born child deprived of his monther's love. Miss Eco International rules the aim of finding a winner who is free and able to commit. Often at short notice, to work globally in support of humanitarian activities and events on climate environmental issues, which may be for long periods, often to areas climate change often to devastated by natural disasters or human-made ones. We feel sad that Ms Cipriani is unconvinced and insists the rules made her feel uncomfortable and burdensome. However we think that she did a great job as our Miss Eco 2019 till now in performing her duties. We wish her the best in her endeavours and thank her for the patronage and support of Miss Eco International pageant 2019. In the future, we will look into paradigms and the rules to be more inclusive without hindering the overall essence of the pageant. In the aftermath Ms. Copriani will no longer represent Miss Eco 2019. As Ms. Amy Tinie Abdul Aziz of the Malaysia runner up of the 2019 pageant will take over the crown abdicated by Ms. Cipriani. @amynurtinie @suheyncipriani @jessicanewtonoficial #missecointernational #missecointernational2019 @real_missosology @missosologyegypt @ecospirewonderfulworld #malaysia #perú
It was earlier reported that the 1st runner up of the pageant in 2019, Maureen Montagne of Philippines, will be taking over the title.
However, on May 28, Montagne took to her official Facebook page to cite the reason for her not becoming the new Miss Eco International.
In a public statement, she revealed that she is grateful to have been offered the title. Nonetheless, due to her standing commitment to Binibining Pilipinas, she passed it off.
She wrote, “I have made a commitment to the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. full heartedly and I will continue to chase my dreams…I am thankful for the opportunities I have been offered this week by the Miss Eco International Organization, but I know deep down I need to do what’s right in my heart. I sincerely wish the woman who will take the crown a wonderful reign ahead (sic.)”
Follow @News18Movies for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Air India Pilot Union Protest After Crew of Delhi-Moscow Flight Allegedly Harassed on Return
- When Irfan Pathan & MS Dhoni Bailed India Out of Trouble in 2006 Faisalabad Test
- Shehnaaz Gill's Cryptic Caption On Her Latest Pic Leaves Fans Wondering If All Is Well With Her
- Former Cavaliers Guard JR Smith Beats up Alleged Truck Vandal in Los Angeles
- Vanessa Bryant Shares Emotional Message Along with Kobe’s ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Photo from 2014