Amy Tinie Of Malaysia Is New Miss Eco International 2019 After Reigning Queen Dethroned Due To Pregnancy

Malaysian beauty queen Amy Tinie Abdul Aziz has been named as new Miss Eco International 2019 after reigning queen Suheyn Cipriani of Peru became pregnant.

Amy was 4th runner-up in the 2019 edition of the pageant. Miss Eco International, like other pageants, stipulates that its title-holder should not get pregnant during her reign. Therefore, the team had to reconsider the person entitled to the crown.

The announcement was made on the pageant’s official social media page.

The rumours of Suheyn Cipriani being dethroned were doing the rounds in media for the past week.

Two days back, the Miss Eco International Instagram confirmed the news with reasons for Cipriani’s dethronement.

It was earlier reported that the 1st runner up of the pageant in 2019, Maureen Montagne of Philippines, will be taking over the title.

However, on May 28, Montagne took to her official Facebook page to cite the reason for her not becoming the new Miss Eco International.

In a public statement, she revealed that she is grateful to have been offered the title. Nonetheless, due to her standing commitment to Binibining Pilipinas, she passed it off.

She wrote, “I have made a commitment to the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. full heartedly and I will continue to chase my dreams…I am thankful for the opportunities I have been offered this week by the Miss Eco International Organization, but I know deep down I need to do what’s right in my heart. I sincerely wish the woman who will take the crown a wonderful reign ahead (sic.)”

