Amyra Dastur's Video Using 'Beauty Mode' Is a Blast

Actress Amyra Dastur has a hilarious TikTok video for fans and followers.

IANS

Updated:April 22, 2020, 3:49 PM IST
Amyra Dastur's Video Using 'Beauty Mode' Is a Blast
Actress Amyra Dastur has a hilarious TikTok video for fans and followers.

Actress Amyra Dastur has a hilarious TikTok video for fans and followers.

In the clip, Amyra starts off in pyjamas and transparent face mask, mouthing dialogues in a man's voice.

"What the hell is beauty mode?" she says in a gruff voice.

Then, the actress enacts clicking on the beauty mode and instantly morphs into her gorgeous self, in a beautiful white crochet top and minimal make-up.

"Oh damn! okay!" she says in a pleasant surprised tone.

Recently, she treated her fans with a question-answer session amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. A user asked about her experience working with Jackie Chan.

She replied with a photograph of herself with the international star and wrote: "He's exactly like his on screen personality! Extremely kind and funny. And he's my real life hero."

Amyra was then asked if she believed in live-in relationships.

She said: Right now with the divorce rates being so high, I definitely believe that couples should live together for 1 year minimum before getting married.

Amyra made her Bollywood debut in 2013's Issaq, alongside Prateik Babbar. She was later seen in films like Kaalakaandi, Rajma Chawal, Made In China, and Prassthanam among other films.

