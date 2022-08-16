An Ideal PCOS Skincare Routine

In women of reproductive age, polycystic ovarian disease and syndrome (PCOD/PCOS) have increased in prevalence (9-45). Many claim that the rise in the prevalence of sedentary lifestyle can be connected with the hormonal imbalances and poor nutrition that are the primary causes of PCOS.

While irregular period cycles are among the typical symptoms, dealing with the ones that manifest on the skin is very difficult for any woman. Among women who have the disorder, acne, blemishes, pimples, unwanted hair, uneven skin tone, male-pattern baldness, thinning hair, etc. are the signs that cause a complex. Riddhi Jadhwani, co-founder of PositivEats, advises that appropriate nutrition, lifestyle, and medicine can be used to control PCOS and help lower related risks. She offers some advice on what to keep in mind as you fight PCOS for improved skin.

Eat with care!

The first and most important step in managing the diseases properly should be dietary changes and supplements. Your nutritionist will be able to determine the relationship between your dietary choices and PCOS the most effectively, therefore you should adhere to the dietary recommendations they make just for you. Include the following foods in your diet to maintain your skin glowing and flawless:

Many veggies

High-fiber, unprocessed grains with a low glycemic index (such as oats and quinoa)

EPA and DHA

Fish (salmon, mackerel, sardines)

Avocados, nuts, and seeds

Foods with low glycemic index and carbohydrate content

Stay away from fried and oily foods since they might cause excessive sebum production and oily skin.

Include anti-inflammatory foods in your diet as PCOS induces inflammation.

Unless you are allergic to lactose, which will be detected by the lab tests, you might not need to fully eliminate dairy from your diet; you can still take a few servings each week.

The skin and hormones:

Increased levels of androgens (male hormones) brought on by PCOS lead to hirsutism (unwanted hair growth all over the body), which can be extremely uncomfortable and depressing for women with PCOS. Your diet and hormones are related, so go to a nutritionist and keep the hormones under control. Although less empirical evidence is available to back up the assertion, foods including chickpeas, spearmint tea, parsley, celery, and wheat grass juice are thought to be associated with better oestrogen synthesis and decreased androgen production in the female body.

Take care of your skin:

Since you are what you eat, proper nutrition should be the first line of defence against disease. Without a strong skincare regimen, even the best acne treatment would be ineffective. And so,

Wash your face twice a day

Check yourself for any allergies or sensitivities that could exacerbate PCOS symptoms.

Do not itch or pick at imperfections.

Use only non-comedogenic cosmetics.

Obtain enough liquids

Pay attention to what your dermatologist and dietitian advise.

Try out several hair removal techniques and pick the best one.

You can manage the problem easily by taking into account the aforementioned alterations and getting regular checkups.

