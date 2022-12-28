An Ode To Kate Middleton's Unforgettable Fashion Moments From 2022

The British Royal Family always knows how to make the right fashion choices. But if there is one member whose fashion choices the royal family watchers just cannot get enough of, it is the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. While she never fails to make heads turn with her outfits, some choices are certainly jaw-dropping. Remember the dazzling gold gown she chose last year for the new James Bond premiere? Well, Catherine has not disappointed the royal family watchers this year either. Here are 5 iconic fashion moments of the Princess of Wales this year:

The Birthday Portrait

The new Princess of Wales celebrated her 40th birthday on January 9 and to mark the milestone she commissioned three portraits that were released by the palace. The most regal of the three portraits was the side profile snap of Catherine, in which she could be seen channelling the late Queen Elizabeth II. Wearing her tresses in curls, the Princess of Wales was captured in a white gown. A ribbon on the shoulder of her gown, trails from the delicate bow. The look was completed with a pair of pearl drop earrings and of course her engagement ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Stealing The Spotlight In Mint

Prince William and Catherine co-hosted the Buckingham Palace Garden Party on May 25, and the Princess sure knew how to make a fashion statement with her outfit choice. For the afternoon event, she chose a mint green high-neck dress with a pleated skirt and long, cuffed sleeves. Finishing the look with a floral-trimmed hat, a suede bag and shoes, and gemstone drop earrings, Kate looked radiant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Watcher (@the_royal_watcher)

A Ray Of Sunshine

Every royal family watcher knows Catherine’s love for babies. When she stepped out in August to raise awareness about maternal mental health at the Surrey County Hospital, she chose to go for a bold yellow pleated dress. The Princess finished the look with pear-cut drop earrings and a navy blue clutch bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Jubilee Celebration Choice

The Platinum Jubilee marking the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne saw one great fashion choice after another by all the members of the British Royal Family. Princess Catherine was no different when she joined her husband and children to attend the Platinum Pageant in London in a raspberry red dress by Stella McCartney. She also wore a pair of colourful gold and gemstone earrings and a clutch bag, to finish the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buckingham Palace (@buckinghampalaceroyal)

Stunning In Red

The Princess made all heads turn at the Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace that took place earlier in December. She wore a Jenny Packham gown, from the British designer’s Pre-Fall 2019 collection. Kate paired it with the Lotus Tiara and a pair of diamond earrings on loan from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buckingham Palace (@buckinghampalaceroyal)

Which look is your favourite?

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here