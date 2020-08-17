Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Ana de Armas Marks Ben Affleck’s Birthday with Loved up Post, See Pic

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck look cute as they pose all smiles in this selfie. Take a look.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 17, 2020, 2:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ana de Armas Marks Ben Affleck’s Birthday with Loved up Post, See Pic
Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck tuned 48 on August 15. His castmate-turned-quarantine partner Ana de Armas posed a post-birthday celebration selfie on Instagram.

In the black-and-white photo, shared over the weekend, Ben grinned as he stood behind the 32-year-old actress. The pair was seen smiling cheek to cheek in the rare loved-up snap.

Although she did not pen a note for her beau, Ana captioned the heartwarming picture with double-heart pink emoji.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas) on

The Cuban beauty presented Ben with a new BMW motorbike which reportedly was custom-built for him. "Ana surprised Ben with a new motorcycle with his and her helmets for his birthday. He loved it. They’re both incredibly happy together, and going strong. Ben is in a great place," an insider was quoted by Entertainment Tonight as saying.

If that wasn't a surprise enough, the actress left several gushing as she got matching green helmets seen as they head out on a ride in Pacific Palisades, California. Ana wore a light blue dress and Ben sported a white shirt and a pair of grey-coloured pants.

The two have been painting the town red with their romance. The couple first met in New Orleans on the sets of the thriller film Deep Water in which they co-starred. Post wrapping up the filming, the two were spotted vacationing together in Ana’s native Cuba.

The couple were quarantining together before they made their relationship Instagram official in April. They also stepped out together to join Black Lives Matter march after the tragic death of George Floyd.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading