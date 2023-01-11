Anaemia To Diabetes: 5 Major Causes Of Cold Feet

The temperature of your feet can be affected by various illnesses, including diabetes and anaemia. Your feet may feel cold for a range of reasons, from residing in a cold climate to it being a sign of a serious medical condition. One of the major causes of having cold feet could be a lack of blood flow in your legs and feet. Along with identifying and treating the underlying cause of your cold feet, wearing warm socks can also help treat the problem. Below, we have mentioned 5 major causes of cold feet.

Anaemia

The problem of anaemia occurs when your body doesn’t produce enough red blood cells. Even if you are healthy, you can suffer from iron-deficiency anaemia. One of the most common signs of anaemia is cold feet. It indicates that your body is not healthy enough to carry oxygen from your lungs to the rest of your body.

Poor Blood Circulation

Blood vessels in your circulatory system act as conduits for blood flow. Because of these channels’ propensity to close, harden, and restrict, blood flow might become irregular. When your routes are constricted or confined, your blood flow slows down, much like pouring liquid through a funnel. Although the funnel can hold a lot of liquid, as it gets smaller, the flow of liquid slows down. This disruption of blood flow leads to cold feet.

Hypothyroidism

Thyroid is a small gland in the shape of a butterfly that can also be responsible for your cold feet. Every organ in your body is significantly impacted by the hormones it produces. If your thyroid is underactive, then it doesn’t release enough hormones. As a result, several parts of your body, including your feet, might get cold.

Diabetes

Diabetes can trigger the problem of nerve damage, which is one of the major causes of cold feet. Numbness or tingling in the feet could be other symptoms of nerve damage. Consult your doctor if you observe any symptoms of nerve damage in your feet, and keep a watchful eye for any wounds or injuries.

Stress

Excessive stress and anxiety might also contribute to the problem of cold feet. You will notice that the temperature of your feet drops when you are under a lot of stress. Stress causes your body to pump blood away from your hands and feet. Thus, it is important to not take a lot of stress for your well-being.

