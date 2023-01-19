Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Gol Dhana ceremony celebrated the coming together of tradition, culture and family. Hosted at Antilla, Mumbai residence of the Ambanis, on January 19, the Ambani family welcomed the bride-to-be Radhika Merchant with open arms as she glided down the stairs of the Ambani house wearing an embellished gold lehenga.

Exuding royalty, Radhika Merchant sparkled and shined in the gold ensemble designed by ace couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Draped like a Gujarati-style saree, where the pallu is placed in front, the tone on tone embroidery on the lehenga also featured zari work and tassels. She completed the look with a dainty kamarbandh. Keeping the makeup minimal, Radhika accessorised with a maang tika and a diamond necklace.

Complementing his bride to be, Anant looked suave in a navy blue kurta set paired with a waist coat with gold motifs. The gold and blue combination added to their charming personality and they looked perfect as a couple. The groom-to-be was in his element and was seen welcoming relatives and guests at the do.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement: Here Is All You Need to Know About the Soon-to-be Groom

The couple were joined by their immediate family members and posed for the shutterbugs before the ceremony. Keeping it traditional and sparkly, the mother of the groom-to-be Nita Ambani and sister Isha Ambani Piramal too chose to wear designs created by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. While Nita Ambani chose to drape her outfit the traditional way, Isha Ambani Piramal looked stunning in an ivory indo-western silhouette. Shloka opted for a sparkly ivory lehenga set, and Akash Ambani looked stylish in a peacock green kurta set.

For the mehendi ceremony which was held on Tuesday, January 17th, Radhika Merchant looked radiant in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga set. Describing the moment and the beautiful ensemble as ‘The Hues of Joy’, the couturiers celebrated Radhika and her charming personality with a multi-colour resham lehenga embroidered with floral booties and mirrors. Complementing the pink ensemble, Radhika accessorised with a polki choker necklace laden with emeralds, a long gold necklace, maang tika and a pair of stylish jhumkis. Her minimal makeup look and fish-tail braided hair adorned with flowers added to her overall look.

The engagement ceremony was attended by an array of celebrities who came to bless and wish the couple a happy life. Some of the celebrity guests who arrived early at the function included Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Rajkumar Hirani.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here