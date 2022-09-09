Anant Chaturdashi: Significance of Tying Anant Sutra to Right Hand

HAPPY ANANT CHATURDASHI 2022: The Anant Chaturdashi is celebrated for two important reasons. On this day, the Lord Ganesha is given a heartfelt farewell with immersion (Ganesh visarjan) after the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, and on the same day, Anant Chaturdashi puja is also performed. Devotees offer prayers to Lord Vishnu on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi. Anant Chaturdashi is celebrated in Bhaadrapad month of shukla paksh. This year, Anant Chaturdashi is being celebrated today on Friday, September 9. On this day, after worshipping Lord Vishnu, the 14 knots “Anant Sutra ” is tied to the hand.

ALSO READ: Happy Anant Chaturdashi Wishes 2022: Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English, Hindi, Marathi

On the day of Anant Chaturdashi, the story of Anant Chaturdashi is recited while bathing and worshipping Lord Vishnu. Anant Sutra is made by adding 14 sacred knots to a cotton thread with turmeric, kumkum and saffron. After creating the Sutra, Achutaya Namah, Anantaya Namah, Govinday Namah mantras of Lord Vishnu are also offered.

‘Anant Sutra’, which is considered to be the Prasad or blessing of Lord Vishnu, has to be removed at night, set aside and immersed in the holy river or lake the next day. If the person is unable to immerse it the next day, the person has to wear the Anant Sutra for the next 14 days. If even after 14 days immersion of Anant Sutra is not performed, the person has to then wear this Sutra for the entire year and wait for the occasion to come again.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Why Ganesh Visarjan is Done on Anant Chaturdashi? Date, History, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

The most important aspect of celebrating “Anant Chaturdashi” is the worship of Lord Vishnu with 14 knots. The 14-knot thread is considered to be the symbol of 14 avatars of Lord Vishnu. The Anant Sutra is then tied to the right hand as a Prasad of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that tying this thread protects an individual from all kinds of evil forces and enemies and Lord Vishnu protects its devotees after the Anant Sutra is tied to the hand.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here