Ananya Panday Adds Metallic Twist to Her Stunning Little Black Dress

Ananya Panday, the latest heartthrob of Gen Z, is the undoubtedly the new little miss sunshine of Bollywood. With her debut in Student of the Year 2, she has already won hearts with her charm and impressive style sense.

Talking about her sartorial choices we ought to admit, ever since her entry in Bollywood, her fashion sense has made heads turn. She can now compete for the crown of best-dressed celebrity and probably win it too.

Not only does she flaunt designer wears by Manish Malhotra and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and she also looks super chic in her denim shorts and tees strolling in her flip-flops.

Ananya clearly loves her little black dresses and this time she flaunted it with a little shimmery twist. She threw a metallic cuffed jacket over her LBD designed by Amit Aggarwal and styled by Ami Patel. The jacket also featured a black belt accentuating her trim waist. She also paired the outfit with gladiator heels to complete the look.