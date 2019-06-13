Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ananya Panday Adds Metallic Twist to Her Stunning Little Black Dress

Ananya Panday stuns in a metallic outfit designed by Amit Aggarwal.

News18.com

Updated:June 13, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ananya Panday Adds Metallic Twist to Her Stunning Little Black Dress
Ananya Panday stuns in a metallic outfit designed by Amit Aggarwal.
Loading...

Ananya Panday, the latest heartthrob of Gen Z, is the undoubtedly the new little miss sunshine of Bollywood. With her debut in Student of the Year 2, she has already won hearts with her charm and impressive style sense.

Talking about her sartorial choices we ought to admit, ever since her entry in Bollywood, her fashion sense has made heads turn. She can now compete for the crown of best-dressed celebrity and probably win it too.

Not only does she flaunt designer wears by Manish Malhotra and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and she also looks super chic in her denim shorts and tees strolling in her flip-flops.

Ananya clearly loves her little black dresses and this time she flaunted it with a little shimmery twist. She threw a metallic cuffed jacket over her LBD designed by Amit Aggarwal and styled by Ami Patel. The jacket also featured a black belt accentuating her trim waist. She also paired the outfit with gladiator heels to complete the look.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram