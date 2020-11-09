Ananya Panday Becomes One with Children in This Cute Pic with Karan Johar's Twins Yash and Roohi

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who made her debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, seems to share a close bond with his little munchkins Roohi and Yash. The actress took to her Instagram and shared an adorable picture with Yash and Roohi in which the trio can be seen spending some quality time by reading Johar’s upcoming book, The Big Thoughts of Little Luv. In the picture, the actress looks super adorable as she can be seen twinning in pink with little Roohi. Yash also looks cute in his striped shirt. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “‘The big thoughts of little Luv’ by @karanjohar ️the sweetest book with the sweetest message (sic).”

Ananya’s adorable post has grabbed many eyeballs and celebs from the B-town couldn’t stop themselves from dropping a comment, as actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis on the post.

Ananya, who has celebrated her 22nd birthday on October 30, shared a couple of old throwback pictures of herself and her sister Rysa from their childhood days. In one of the pictures, the duo can be seen fighting, while in another, the duo can be seen smiling as they pose for the camera. Ananya’s mother Bhavna Panday can also be seen in the picture. Sharing the picture, Ananya wrote, “before & after #LolSorryMom #Sisters (sic).”

What has grabbed the eyeballs is her mother Bhavna’s comment on the post as she wrote, “Your fights used to be insane !!!! @ananyapanday @rysapanday (sic).” Many other celebs including Neelam Kothari and Mrunal Thakur have also dropped the comment as they found the picture cute.

Meanwhile, Ananya is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled project. The film will also feature Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She was last seen in Maqbool Khan’s directorial Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. The film is streaming on ZEE5.