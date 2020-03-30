Ananya Panday Crosses 10 Mn Followers On Insta, Has Sweet Message For Ananians
The young actress entered Bollywood with the Student Of The Year 2 in May, 2019 and stands at 10 million Instagram followers after 10 months.
Ananya Panday
Actress Ananya Panday has crossed 10 million followers on Instagram, and she has a sweet note for her fans, whom she fondly called Ananians.
The actress said, "Love you guys so much. Thanks for always having my back and just being the cutest ever wouldn't be who I am without you guys (heart emoji) thank-you for all the fan edits and messages. Love my fan-clubs and ananians the mostest."
Right from sharing her #quarantinemood to her films, her Instagram photos give a glimpse of her personal as well as professional lives.
View this post on Instagram
all dressed up to go out and sit in my living room 😎 #QuarantineMood #SelfIsolation #StayHome #StaySafe 🖤
Ananya was in the controversy for her stance on the nepotism debate on Rajeev Masand's The Newcomers Roundtable 2019.
Later she had clarified the same and said in an interview with IANS, "I still agree that we have an advantage and we get to meet people. We have easier access to people from the industry as we have grown up around them. But now that I've got that chance, it's unfair for me to waste it. I want to make my father proud."
On the work front, the actress will be seen in Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishan Khatter. She also shares screen space with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's untitled film and has been cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu superstar's Bollywood debut feature.
