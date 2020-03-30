Ananya Panday Crosses 10 Mn Followers On Insta, Has Sweet Message For Ananians

Actress Ananya Panday has crossed 10 million followers on Instagram, and she has a sweet note for her fans, whom she fondly called Ananians.

The actress said, "Love you guys so much. Thanks for always having my back and just being the cutest ever wouldn't be who I am without you guys (heart emoji) thank-you for all the fan edits and messages. Love my fan-clubs and ananians the mostest."

Right from sharing her #quarantinemood to her films, her Instagram photos give a glimpse of her personal as well as professional lives.

Ananya was in the controversy for her stance on the nepotism debate on Rajeev Masand's The Newcomers Roundtable 2019.

Later she had clarified the same and said in an interview with IANS, "I still agree that we have an advantage and we get to meet people. We have easier access to people from the industry as we have grown up around them. But now that I've got that chance, it's unfair for me to waste it. I want to make my father proud."

"There are so many examples of such talented people who have not come from the film background like Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma and then there are actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who have come from film families and done so well. So, it all comes down to the audience," added the daughter of Chunky Pandey.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishan Khatter. She also shares screen space with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's untitled film and has been cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu superstar's Bollywood debut feature.

