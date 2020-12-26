Ananya Panday is a Floral Beauty in Her Latest Pics, Maheep Kapoor Calls Her 'Pretty Girl'

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday turned into a floral beauty in a picture she has posted on Instagram. The image captures a stunning Ananya in an aqua ensemble with pink floral prints. She captioned the image with flower emojis.

Her best friend Shanaya Kapoor's mother Maheep Kapoor also dropped a compliment for Ananya in the comments section. She called the actress "a pretty girl." Maheep is currently making headlines for her appearance on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

On Friday, the actress shared pictures of herself posing beside a Christmas tree. She was also snapped arriving at Katrina Kaif's Christmas bash with her 'Khaali Peeli' co-star Ishaan Khatter.

Ananya's latest release on OTT was the film 'Khaali Peeli'. She is now shooting Shakun Batra's untitled film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya also has the action film 'Fighter' coming up, alongside Vijay Deverakonda.