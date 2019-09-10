Take the pledge to vote

Ananya Panday is a Sight to Behold in Her Latest Photo Shoot, See Pic

Ananya is currently busy shooting Pati Patni Aur Woh, also starring Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar, in the lead roles.

September 10, 2019
Ananya Panday is a Sight to Behold in Her Latest Photo Shoot, See Pic
Ananya Panday, who made Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, never fails to impress fans with her style statements. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a new picture from her latest photo shoot.

In the picture, Ananya is seen posing with a flower that covered her one eye and pulls attention on her other eye with bright blue eye shadow. Her raven tresses and dew makeup with glossy lips completed her look for the shoot.

Check out the picture:

View this post on Instagram

she could make hell feel just like home

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Ananya enjoys a strong social media presence with 4.4 million followers. This picture from her recent photo shoot has already crossed 3 lakh likes on Instagram.

She is currently busy shooting Pati Patni Aur Woh, also starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. It is slated to release on January 10.

Apart from this, she has also been approached for Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter by Maqbool Khan. The movie will hit the theaters next year in June.

