Ananya Panday Looks Happy in These Pics from Mahabaleshwar

Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, is currently busy shooting for her next film, Khaali Peeli in parts of Maharashtra.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress has posted a sun-kissed photo on her Instagram account while she enjoys a boat in Mahabaleshwar.

She shared the picture with a caption, “whatever floats ur boat”.

The diva looked delightful as she enjoyed her boat ride but what caught everyone’s attention was her nose piercing.

Soon after the picture was posted, actor Sonam Kapoor dropped a sweet reply in the comments section. She wrote, “I like the piercing sweetheart.”

Earlier, she had posted a BTS picture on her Instagram account with her stylist, Natascha and Stacy Gomes.

She captioned the image as “Laughter is the best medicine".

Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli stars Ishaan Khatter as the male lead and is scheduled to release on June 12.

Ananya was last seen sharing the screen space with Kathik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Who. The actress will be next seen with Deepika Padukone in an untitled project co-starring Sidhant Chaturvedi.

Expressing her delight on working with Deepika, Ananya said, "Deepika Padukone is an actress I truly love and I also really enjoyed watching Siddhant in ‘Gully Boy'. Moreover, I'm working again with Dharma Productions, which feels like home and I'm really happy about it. I'll forever be grateful to Karan (Johar). My director Shakun Batra, I believe, is one of the finest in the industry and he has been the dream director I've always wanted to work with."

