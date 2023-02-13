Ananya Panday is another Bollywood actress whose name is synonymous with fitness. Despite her extremely busy schedule, she always takes out time for workouts. Yoga seems to be her go-to workout to stay healthy and maintain a toned physique. Ananya often posts videos and photos from her workout routine to encourage her fans to work towards becoming a healthier version of themselves. Recently, Ananya Panday was seen performing the Bhramari Pranayama or the Bumblebee Breath, which is a breathing exercise, in a social media post shared by her yoga instructor.

The video as shared by yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani on Instagram. The caption of the post read, “Guess who hiding from my camera lens? Ananya Panday practicing the Bhramari Pranayama. This one is such a beautiful breathwork practice that immediately helps you tune in”.

Bhramari Pranayama is a relaxing breath practice that you can do anywhere. Bhramari is a Sanskrit word that means “bee." The practice is named after a type of black Indian bee due to the buzzing sound produced as we exhale. This breathing technique can help manage stress, agitation, and anger. It can also be relaxing for the body and the mind and help keep us calm.

How to perform it?

Step - 1 Sit in the sukhasana asana, also known as the easy pose. Then, close your eyes and take a deep breath.

Step - 2 Now, use your thumbs to close your earlids or flaps.

Step - 3 Put your index finger just above your brows and your other fingers over your eyes.

Step - 4 Press gently on the sides of your nose.

Step - 5 Now pay attention to the space between your brows.

Step - 6 Keeping your mouth closed, breathe out slowly through your nose while making a humming sound.

Step - 7 Repeat the process 10 times.

Precautions while doing the Bhramari pranayama

- Make sure your finger is on the cartilage rather than inside the ear.

- Don’t put too much pressure on the cartilage. Gently press and release the finger.

- Keep your mouth closed while making the humming sound.

Benefits of Bhramari Pranayama

- It is the most effective stress reliever. It brings peace to your mind and body and helps maintain calm.

- The Bhramari Pranayama lowers blood pressure and can be good for those with hypertension.

- It can be effective in relieving cerebral tension. Performing it at night can help you get better sleep. It is recommended to include the practice in your nightly yoga routine.

- If you are facing anger issues, then practicing bhramari pranayama can provide much-needed relief.

