Ananya Panday Reveals Her Burger Pangs in Style

Actress Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share pictures from her latest photoshoot. She also said that she was craving a burger.

When Ananya Panday wants a burger, she sure states her wish in style! Ananya posted a stunning picture on Instagram on Saturday, seated on a sofa in a white off-shoulder bodycon teamed with black shorts and a beige cover up.

"I just really want a burger," she wrote as caption.

Ananya was last seen in the OTT-released film Khaali Peeli. Daughter of actor Chunky Panday, she will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled directorial with Deepika Padukone, and Liger co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, this pan-India film helmed by Dharma Productions is being posited as a potential blockbuster assuring a ‘dhamaakedar’ punch in entertainment. Marking Vijay’s Bollywood debut, this multi-lingual movie’s release date will be announced today, February 11. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.


