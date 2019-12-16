Take the pledge to vote

Ananya Panday Soaks in Christmas Spirit in Red Off-shoulder Dress

Ananya shared pictures of herself in a red dress as she soaked in some Christmas spirit. She also used Santa Claus-theme hair clips for holiday vibes.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 16, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
Ananya Panday Soaks in Christmas Spirit in Red Off-shoulder Dress
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday keeps her fans abuzz by sharing her pictures and videos on social media. The actress, who was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, several pictures of herself where she is seen all prepped up for Christmas.

She looks stunning, posing for the camera wearing a red off-shoulder dress and a pair of red stilettos. The actress is sitting under the Christmas tree. Ananya captioned the image, "Sitting under the tree because I’m the present Christmas vibezzzzz have begun (sic)."

In another picture, Ananya is facing against the camera as she shows her fancy hair clips that truly gives us feel that Christmas is approaching. The actress is seen with her hair neatly tied with Santa Claus clip. In the video posted by Ananya on Instagram, she is seen dancing on Jingle Bells song being played in the background. The video has been captured by her friends who were seen cheering and dancing with her.

Since being shared, Ananya Panday's latest pictures and video has garnered over 10 lakh likes and a slew of comments.

Ananya also posted a video of herself dancing on the song Dheeme Dheeme from her latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh with children.

Ananya Panday made her debut with Student of The Year 2 where the actress shared the screen space with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

The actress will next be seen in Maqbool Khan directed film Khaali Peeli along with Ishaan Khatter. The film is slated to release in June next year.

