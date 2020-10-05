Take the pledge to vote

Ananya Panday Strikes a Sultry Pose, Fans Call Her 'Treasury House of Hotness and Beauty'

Ananya Panday, whose film Khali Peeli released last week, has posted a summery photo on Instagram which has got her fandom lavishing praise on her.

October 5, 2020
Ananya Panday latest photo on Instagram has gotten her fans going ga-ga over her look. In the photo, the actress looks perfectly sunkissed with bronzed skin and tousled hair. One fan club commented, "Treasury house of hotness and beauty", while another said, "Queen is slaying."

Ananya, who made her debut with 'Student Of The Year 2' last year, was recently seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan essays the role of a taxi driver named Blackie since he sells movie tickets in black and Ananya is a dancer named Pooja.

Khaali Peeli was scheduled to release on June 12, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film could not be released in theatres and was instead made available on OTT platform for the audience. The movie can be watched on Zee Plex.

Next up, Ananya has Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in her kitty. Chaturvedi took to Instagram Stories to praise Khaali Peeli in his typical Gully Boy style as he called it “Ek Numberrr! Seeti maar picture Dekho!"

Ananya will also be teaming up with Vijay Deverakonda for Puri Jagannadh's film 'Fighter'.

