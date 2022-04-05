Ananya Panday Swears by her Yoga Handstand, Know its Benefits

Time and again, Ananya Panday has proved that you don’t need rigorous cardio sessions or intense weight-lifting workouts to stay fit and healthy. The actress follows a very basic fitness regime, which doesn’t involve any weight training and strength training but revolves around yoga. She may be just 23, but swears by the ancient practice and keeps the calibre of acing every asana from intense to easy. To keep her fitness levels on track, the actress recently attempted yoga’s handstand or Adho Mukha Vriksasana like a breeze.

The actress left her fans and followers mighty impressed as she attempted the intense asana with much ease, giving us a glimpse of her amazing concentration on her goals. Ananya’s yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani took to her Instagram account to give a glimpse of Ananya nailing the handstand with perfect ease. For her workout, Ananya donned a black spaghetti-strapped sports bra and matching cycling shorts to ace the inversion yoga pose. While posting Ananya’s picture, Anshuka wrote in the caption, “Sometimes the world is a better place, upside down, Ananya Panday practising the handstand with such ease.”

Advertisement

In the picture, Ananya can be seen balancing her whole body on the palms of her hands, while doing the handstand. Not just this, but the actress kept her posture straight with a neutral spine, hips fully extended, and forearms perpendicular to the ground. This isn’t the first time that the actress has attempted the headstand, earlier Ananya has tried handstands with a hammock and a difficult variant of headstand which is called Salamba Shirshasana. Glimpses of the same were shared by her yoga trainer on her Instagram account.

For those who don’t know the benefits of a handstand, you all must start incorporating the handstand in your workout regime because it is extremely helpful in blood purification, as it reverses the blood supply in your body. A perfect handstand increases concentration and focus, strengthens immunity, keeps a check on breathlessness, improves balance, boosts bowel movement, relaxes the nervous system, and improves skin and hair texture.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.