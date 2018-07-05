English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ananya Panday Takes Fashion Inspiration From Dad Chunky Panday And Nails The Look; See Pic
Star kid Ananya Pandey recently posted a picture of herself sporting a look inspired by her father's fashion sense on her Instagram handle. Take a look.
Actor Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday, who is currently enjoying a summer break in the US, recently stepped out in a printed crop top featuring a knot detail teamed with white shorts that instantly became an Instagram favourite.
Taking fashion inspiration from her Dad who would often sport eccentric outfits in his younger days, Ananya nailed the look to perfection. The star kid, who will soon make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming flick Student of the Year 2, took to Instagram to share her photo with the caption, "Today's style inspo - Dad in the 80s (sic)."
Here's a photograph of actor Chunky Panday sporting a vibrant look that seems to have inspired his daughter even after so many years. Take a look.
Ananya is one of the next generation star kids who Bollywood debut is one of the most awaited ones. look has been very well received, but people are especially admiring her simple and elegant sense of style in real life.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
