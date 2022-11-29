Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: Celebs Who Won Hearts in Wearable Art Created by Indian Designers

Structured outfits created with surface texturing and 3D detailing, is every fashion designer’s way of celebrating art in fashion. Today, the Indian fashion industry has internationally acclaimed designers such as Amit Aggarwal, Rimzim Dadu, Gaurav Gupta, Rahul Mishra, Vaishali S, Alpana Neeraj breaking norms and creating styles that celebrate Indian textiles with a contemporary touch.

Supporting them in their endeavour are Bollywood celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Dia Mirza to name a few. Internationally too, the red carpet has been adorned by artistes and actors including Karrueche, Megan Thee Stallion, Chinese actor Tong Yao, and Kylie Minogue among others.

From cording to 3D texturing and recycled polymers woven into fabrics, every structured drape mirrors the design sensibility and passion every designer has towards creating something unique. Here’s a look at some of the wearable and functional art designed by the innovative designers and donned by celebrated stars from across the globe.

Janhavi Kapoor in Amit Aggarwal

Like a ray of sunshine, glowing in Amit Aggarwal’s neon skirt and bustier paired with a structured drape, Janhvi Kapoor in a video posted by the designer spoke about how light and comfortable this outfit made her feel. The video also saw her, emphasising on how this is the brightest colour she has ever worn. Praising Janhvi, Amit took to instagram and complimented the Mili-star, he said: There are certain times when a collaboration brings us all so much happiness in the way it realises its creator’s vision. With Janhvi, it was evident that this neon skirt and bustier paired with a structured drape truly belonged to her, as much as she belonged to it. (sic).

He further added, “Much like her name, which means river, she carried the outfit with an effortlessness and grace second to none. While Janhvi found this outfit to be the highlight of the evening, the real highlight will always be her and all the love and light she holds.”

Ananya Panday in Rimzim Dadu

Speaking of collaborations and expressing two different worlds on fabric, Rimzim Dadu celebrated tech and fashion in her bespoke creation. Turning muse for her collection, was actor Ananya Panday. The co-ord set Ananya wore featured a metallic blue co-ord set inspired by Mahindra automobiles twin peaks logo and also incorporated Rimzim’s signature technique.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Gaurav Gupta

No red carpet is complete without a Gaurav Gupta creation. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Megan Thee Stallion, his wearable art is one of a kind. Aishwarya wore the Venus Sculpture, a custom Gaurav Gupta couture gown for the 75th Festival de Cannes. Inspired by the birth of Venus, the goddess of beauty and love, rising from the scalloped shell; she transitions from the infinite, pure as a pearl. The surface texturing and structured drape celebrated the star and designer’s vision at the prestigious film festival.

Dia Mirza in Rahul Mishra

Actor, model and advocate of sustainability and environment welfare, Dia Mirza looked stunning in Rahul Mishra’s Tree of Life gown. The 3D hand embroidered gown featured golden thread work and an array of materials including kundan, sequins, beads and cords. A piece that took over hundreds of human hours encourages employment and empowerment.

Karrueche in Vaishali S

Known for her unique texturing on fabric and avant-garde designs, fashion designer Vaishali S is name to reckon with. Actor Karrueche who was seen wearing Vaishali’s signature cording ensemble at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The structure evolved naturally, showcasing the meticulously handcrafted mustard outfit in a versatile flow.

