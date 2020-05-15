Ananya Panday Wants to Borrow Suhana Khan's Top
Gauri Khan took to social media and shared a few pictures of her daughter Suhana Khan from a home photoshoot. Ananya Panday has her eyes on Suhana's top in the pictures.
Image of Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, courtesy of Instagram
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan has turned photographer for her daughter Suhana amid lockdown.
On Thursday, Gauri took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of Suhana from home photoshoot.
"No hair!! No make-up !! Just my photography," she captioned the images in which Suhana is seen posing in a strapless top and jeans.
Gauri's post got flooded with a lot of comments and praises for Suhana. But, it was actress Ananya Panday's comment that grabbed the attention a little more.
Ananya wrote: "I like this top sue!! But you never gonna lemme borrow @suhanakhan2."
Suhana replied to Ananya's comment and demanded her own shorts back first.
"Give my shorts back," Suhana responded, leaving netizens in splits.
Ananya further commented: "Never..I am wearing it right now and everyday forever."
Isn't that a cute banter which we've all had with our best friends?
Meanwhile, in an old video, which has recently surfaced, Suhana is seen dancing at a party as she owns the floor with her cool moves and style.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Pixel 4a to Rival Apple iPhone SE 2020 with Twice the Storage at Lesser Price
- Workout From Home: PV Sindhu Encourages Indians to Keep Moving and Stay Fit
- Suhana Khan Looks Absolute Diva In Her Makeup-free Photoshoot, Mom Gauri Khan Shares Pics
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Glimpse Of Her In-house Skincare Routine With Latest Video; Watch Here
- Sachin Tendulkar's Throwback Pic at 'Dadi' Ganguly's Kolkata Home Will Take You Back in Time