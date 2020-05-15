Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ananya Panday Wants to Borrow Suhana Khan's Top

Gauri Khan took to social media and shared a few pictures of her daughter Suhana Khan from a home photoshoot. Ananya Panday has her eyes on Suhana's top in the pictures.

IANS

Updated:May 15, 2020, 5:56 PM IST
Image of Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, courtesy of Instagram

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan has turned photographer for her daughter Suhana amid lockdown.

On Thursday, Gauri took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of Suhana from home photoshoot.

"No hair!! No make-up !! Just my photography," she captioned the images in which Suhana is seen posing in a strapless top and jeans.

Gauri's post got flooded with a lot of comments and praises for Suhana. But, it was actress Ananya Panday's comment that grabbed the attention a little more.

Ananya wrote: "I like this top sue!! But you never gonna lemme borrow @suhanakhan2."

Suhana replied to Ananya's comment and demanded her own shorts back first.

"Give my shorts back," Suhana responded, leaving netizens in splits.

Ananya further commented: "Never..I am wearing it right now and everyday forever."

Isn't that a cute banter which we've all had with our best friends?

Meanwhile, in an old video, which has recently surfaced, Suhana is seen dancing at a party as she owns the floor with her cool moves and style.

