Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Ananya Panday's Childhood Pic is Unmissable

Ananya Panday re-shared her childhood pic posted by a fan club on social media recently. Take a look.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 13, 2020, 2:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ananya Panday's Childhood Pic is Unmissable
Ananya Panday

Actress Ananya Panday took to Instagram stories to share an adorable childhood photo. The snap has originally been posted by a fan page.

In the cutesy picture, the Student of the Year 2 star can be seen wearing white and red coloured round neck T-shirt. While sharing the photograph, she has put a pink coloured ‘MOOD’ gif on it.

The photo has originally been shared by a fan page.

Ananya was last seen in Pati, Patni aur Woh in which she was paired opposite Kartik Aryan. The romantic comedy is the remake of the 1978 film of the same name. Written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Aparshakti Khurana in important roles. The movie hit the theatres on December 6.

Meanwhile, the diva will soon be seen in romantic action comedy Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Satish Kaushik and Jaideep Ahlawat will also be seen in important roles. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the music composition is by Vishal and Shekhar. As of now, the shooting of the film has been stalled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She is also working on Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda and with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's yet untitled next.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading