Ananya Pandey Is Rocking The Co-Ord Fashion And Fans Are Surely Rooting For It

‘Student Of The Year’ Ananya Panday has been busy promoting her pan-India film ‘Liger’ in which she stars alongside South’s “breakthrough” superstar Vijay Deverakonda and with each promotional event she ups her fashion game.

This season we have been spotting all the fashionistas dawning quite a few co-ord looks but Ananya took it up a notch and served a rather cool-chic look that we are all eyeing.

Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio like always did a great job in picking out this Bodyepisodes set which looked fantastic on the actress. The bra-let had a plunging neckline and her high-waisted trousers had a wide-legged fit which looked awfully comfortable and is noteworthy for sure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya kept it rather low-key and went with minimalistic make-up which added to the bubbliness of her outfit as well as her character in real life. She accessorised this look with classic white sneakers and a regular golden hoop.

This ruby set from Bodyepisodes is worth Rs. 3850 and is definitely a steal considering one can pair it with any and every crop top or tanks and even bralets. So, definitely deserves to be on your shopping list.

Her fans and followers could not stop commenting hearts on her post but what do you think of this look of Ananya’s, is it goals or not?

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here