Andhra Pradesh Foundation Day 2022: Try These Authentic AP Recipes That Are Too Good to Resist!

ANDHRA PRADESH FORMATION DAY 2022: Andhra Pradesh was formed as a separate state on November 1, 1956, by bringing together all Telugu speaking regions of the erstwhile Madras state. Every year November 1 is celebrated as the foundation day across Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh is known for its rich culture, traditions and delicious regional cuisines. To help you celebrate the Andhra Pradesh formation day with more fervor this year, try these recipes of some delectable traditional snacks.

Punugulu

Finely chop onions, green chilies and coriander leaves. Combine yogurt and maida. Mix it thoroughly so that it obtains the consistency of the idli batter. Add chopped onions, green chilies and coriander leaves to the mixture. Also, add salt. Heat oil in a pan. Make small balls out of the mixture and fry them in the oil till properly cooked and they get a golden-brown colour.

Chakodi

Soak yellow moong dal for about half an hour After boiling water in a pan, Add moong dal, ghee, and salt to it. Then, add the rice flour in it and mix it thoroughly. Turn off the flame and cover the lid. Let it rest for a while. After the dough comes to room temperature, add sesame seeds, cumin seeds, and red chili powder. Also, add salt as per taste. Make small rings out of the dough. Heat oil in a pan and fry the rings till it turns crisp and golden brown.

Pesarattu

Grind soaked green moong dal overnight and make a batter out of it. The mixture should be of dosa batter consistency. Add chilies, salt, coriander, and onions to the batter. Heat Tawa and splash some water over it. Immediately pour some batter and spread it out. When the edges start to rise, sprinkle oil on the pancake. Cook the pancake till it turns crispy. Do not forget the coconut chutney while serving.

