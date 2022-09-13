Angarki Chaturthi 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Angarki Chaturthi also known as Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious fasting day celebrated by the Hindus. It is observed on Sankashti Chaturthi which falls on a Tuesday. A day-long vrat is kept by the devotees to please and seek the blessing of lord Ganesha. The Chaturthi tithi will begin at 8:07 AM on September 13 and end at 7:55 AM on September 14. To know more about such details have a look below.

Angarki Chaturthi 2022: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will come into effect from 4:49 AM to 5:36 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will take place from 12:10 PM to 1:00 PM. Vijaya Muhurat is likely to occur between 2:39 PM and 3:29 PM whereas the Godhuli Muhurta is from 6:35 PM to 7:00 PM.

Angarki Chaturthi 2022: Puja Vidhi

Devotees wake up early in the morning to take a bath on this holy day. Then they worship the idol of Lord Ganesha by reciting mantras, bhajans, and religious hymns. The deity is offered modak, which is his favourite sweet. After the aarti has been performed, modaks are distributed as prasad.

Observing a fast is among the main ritual of Angarki Chaturthi. People start their vrat right from sunrise and break it in the evening. Though some devotees keep a strict fast by eating nothing the entire day, a few observe partial fasting that allows them to eat fruits and sabudana khichdi.

Angarki Chaturthi 2022: Significance

Ganesha is considered the supreme lord of intelligence and remover of all problems. It is believed that worshipping him helps remove obstacles from life. The occasion is celebrated with great enthusiasm and dedication, especially in the states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

