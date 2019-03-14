English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Angelina Jolie Dresses to Kill in Pearl Grey Versace Gown at Dumbo Premiere
Angelina Jolie arrived at the Dumbo premiere with her four children Shiloh, Vivienne, Zahara, and Knox in Los Angeles and we ought to admit she was dressed to kill.
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie is known for making heads whenever she makes an appearance in her thigh-high slit gowns. This time, Jolie arrived at the Dumbo premiere alongside her four children Shiloh, Vivienne, Zahara, and Knox in Los Angeles and we ought to admit she was dressed to kill.
In a backless silk chiffon gown with elegant details designed by Versace, Angelina looked nothing less than a style goddess. The custom made number was of pearl grey silk chiffon which draped beautifully around the bust and pleated around the hem.
Previously, Versace has worked magic on some of Angelina's most iconic looks for several red carpet events. Yes, even the thigh-high slit black gown at the Oscars.
The actor's backless gown revealed her love for ink as she has at least 20 tattoos which include some Buddhist prayers, geographical coordinates of her children's birthplace and a Tennessee Williams quote.
Recently, Disney released the first poster of the film Maleficient - Mistress of Evil, a sequel of the first movie Maleficent. The movie is all set to release on October 2019.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
