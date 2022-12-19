Anger Puts Your Heart At Risk Of Clots, Know Ways To Manage It

Anger is a powerful emotion. It is something that can bring about some huge positive changes when used the right way. However, if you let anger take over you, it can do some real damage to you and the people around you. Uncontrollable anger can lead to physical fights, arguments, physical abuse, assault, and self-harm.

When we get angry, our body activates our fight-or-flight response. The adrenal glands flood the body with stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol and the brain stops blood flow from the gut and towards the muscles to prepare for physical exertion.

Our heart rate, blood pressure and respiration increase, the body temperature rises, and the skin perspires. All these symptoms are seen during extreme anger and these changes can lead to metabolic shifts that can harm us in ways unimagined.

The increased production of stress hormones known as catecholamines helps in the development of artery-clogging plaque which, over the years, can cause coronary artery disease.

John Hopkins expert Ilan Wittstein, M.D., said, “But the harmful effects of anger can also occur quickly. A sudden surge of catecholamines during fits of anger can cause heart attacks, lethal heart rhythms and rapid weakening of the heart muscle itself, a condition known as stress cardiomyopathy or broken heart syndrome that occurs primarily in women.”

A Johns Hopkins study also showed that young men who react to stress with anger had three times the normal risk of developing premature heart disease and five times more likely to have an early heart attack, even when they did not show any signs of heart disease.

Dealing with anger in an intelligent manner can help you stay healthy. Some ways to deal with anger are:

Stay back.

Learn some relaxation techniques.

Talk to your doctor.

Aim for assertive conversations instead of becoming aggressive.

Reduce heart risk factors by changing your lifestyle for good.

These techniques will help you stay wary of sloppy anger management and keep you from harming your body.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here