Anil Kapoor is a Bombay Man at Heart, See Pics

Entertaining the country since the eighties, Anil Kapoor is certainly one of the iconic actors of Bollywood who has defied ageing. In his recent Instagram post, the actor showed his fans and followers that he is and will remain a Bombay boy at heart, no matter what.
The 64-year-old actor shared some dapper looks on his social media handle on Monday. Walking the streets of Mumbai in a black jacket, dark brown pants and black shoes, Anil served some serious gentleman looks in his latest photoshoot. In the series of pictures, the actor also wore black sunglasses as sunlight fell on him.
Captioning the post, Anil wrote that he has been a Bombay boy since 1956. The pictures have been liked by over 130,920 users since it was shared on the social media platform. Fans, followersand fellow celebrities have also shared their reaction to Anil’s latest Instagram post in the comments section.
Applauding the pictures, actress Neetu Singh wrote, “Fabbbb." Replying to Neetu’s comment, Anil thanked her. While actress Shanaya Kapoor commented, “This is a vibe chachu," to which Anil replied, “Thank you beta." Hairstylist Aalim Hakim wrote in the comments, “Ekdum kadak."
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here