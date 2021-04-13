Anil Kapoor is a Bombay Man at Heart, See Pics

Entertaining the country since the eighties, Anil Kapoor is certainly one of the iconic actors of Bollywood who has defied ageing. In his recent Instagram post, the actor showed his fans and followers that he is and will remain a Bombay boy at heart, no matter what.

The 64-year-old actor shared some dapper looks on his social media handle on Monday. Walking the streets of Mumbai in a black jacket, dark brown pants and black shoes, Anil served some serious gentleman looks in his latest photoshoot. In the series of pictures, the actor also wore black sunglasses as sunlight fell on him.

Captioning the post, Anil wrote that he has been a Bombay boy since 1956. The pictures have been liked by over 130,920 users since it was shared on the social media platform. Fans, followersand fellow celebrities have also shared their reaction to Anil’s latest Instagram post in the comments section.

Applauding the pictures, actress Neetu Singh wrote, “Fabbbb." Replying to Neetu’s comment, Anil thanked her. While actress Shanaya Kapoor commented, “This is a vibe chachu," to which Anil replied, “Thank you beta." Hairstylist Aalim Hakim wrote in the comments, “Ekdum kadak."

Anil and Neetu will soon be seen together in the upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli. The movie isdirected by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.Last year, the cast and crew of the movie was seen shooting the movie in Chandigarh where they also celebrated Anil’s 63rd birthday.Neetu was last seen in2017 movie Besharam,when she starred next to her husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Anil last appeared in Netflix special movie AK vs AK, a thriller that also starred director Anurag Kashyap. The movie captures the story of the real life feud between the two artists.

