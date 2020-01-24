Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Anil Kapoor Is The Latest Bollywood Star To Debut On TikTok

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Malang along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.

IANS

Updated:January 24, 2020, 12:23 PM IST
anil kapoor
Image: Reuters

Actor Anil Kapoor has joined the fun outlet for creativity -- TikTok.

The Welcome actor is quite active on social media and often takes to different digital platforms to share updates about his projects or to share hilarious videos like the recent one on coffee addiction, which was in response to his Malang co-star Disha Patani.

He has now made his debut on TikTok. The app is the destination for short-form mobile videos that saw Anil making his first appearance during The Kapil Sharma Show. He was on the TV show to promote Malang along with its cast Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha and Kunal Kemmu.

In the middle of fun-filled banter, the show's host Kapil introduced Anil on the video-sharing platform.

"My introduction to TikTok was a matter of pure chance. This is yet another gift that Malang has given me! The app is such a fun outlet for creativity and I can't wait to explore it," he said.

Apart from Malang, he is also awaiting the release of Takht.

