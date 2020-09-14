Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Anil Kapoor Turns Beach Into Workout Spot, Shares Sprinting Video

Sharing a video of him running on a beach, Anil Kapoor said it's not about the location but about the dedication to fitness.

IANS

Updated:September 14, 2020, 7:15 PM IST
Anil Kapoor Turns Beach Into Workout Spot, Shares Sprinting Video
Credits- IANS

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor hit the beach, but not to relax. As fitness comes first to him, he used the spot to workout.

Sharing a video of him running on a beach, he posted on Instagram on Sunday, "During the lockdown I was dreaming about the beach...dreaming of escaping...finally I get to the beach and my trainer @marcyogimead, makes me sprint...fitness always comes first...It's not about the location but about the dedication."

Olympic winner and Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake dropped a comment on the actor's post saying, "Looking good my friend",  to which the actor replied as, "Thank you so much mate.. coming from you means a lot"

Actor Jackie Shroff also commented on the video, "Bhidu Bhari." To which Anil replied, "Get ready for our next together, team working on it." Others also commented on the picture saying how inspiring he is and gives fitness goals to people.

View this post on Instagram

During the lockdown I was dreaming about the beach...dreaming of escaping...finally I get to the beach and my trainer @marcyogimead, makes me sprint...fitness always comes first...It’s not about the location but about the dedication... 📸 @marcyogimead

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

Earlier this month, Anil had posted a string of images of him posing against the backdrop of Alibaug's serene beach. "It's been 20 years. #Hello Alibaug," he captioned the post, hinting he visited the place after many years.

View this post on Instagram

It’s been 20 years... #HelloAlibaug

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

On the film front, the actor was last seen in Malang. He will be returning to the screen with Karan Johar's historical drama Takht, featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar among others.

