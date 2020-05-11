Anil Kapoor’s Monday Motivation Post Will Revive the Fitness Bug in You

Anil Kapoor had the perfect Monday motivation treat for his online family. The 63-year-old maintains an active life and doesn’t let his age get in the way of his fitness endeavours.

He stressed on the importance of a strong mind to ensure healthy living. “Some mornings are tougher than others. Some days I would rather hide another hour under the covers. But my work out, my fitness regime will still be waiting when I do roll back the covers. That’s why our mind plays such an important part in any health drive,” Anil wrote in a post.

The Welcome actor went on to emphasize his message around immunity building. “The long-term solution to fighting microbes like Covid-19 is not complete isolation or endless disinfecting, but building immunity of the body and mind to fight any such external aggravators, because this is not the first or the last one...”

Anil Kapoor said that we need to work really hard on our minds and cautioned that despite all the hard work, the results may not always be visible to others.

Along with multiple images, the Mr. India actor penned a lengthy note of inspiration.

“If you think you can, you will. If you think you can't, you won't. Either way, you will prove yourself right. So embrace the mind and start your day by first flexing your will power and your resolve,” read his post.

Son-in-law, Anand Ahuja replied in the comments saying, “Wowwww. Beautifully said and taught by example (sic.)”

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang as a cop. The action-thriller featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.

He will essay the role of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in Karan Johar’s historical drama Takht. The period movie will feature Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

