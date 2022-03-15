Animal Protein or Plant Protein: Which One is Better

Protein is one of the most important nutrients our body needs. It helps in the growth of the muscles. Protein also determines the proper functioning of our body. It is said that a human body needs grams of protein that are equivalent to kilograms of the person’s weight. There are two major sources of protein – animals and plants. While meat is said to be one of the richest sources of protein, there are vegetarian alternatives as well. Let’s look at the characteristics of animal and plant protein and see which one is best.

Animal Protein

Protein absorption needs amino acids. A human body builds 20 different types of amino acids out of which nine are said to be essential amino acids. Animal protein contains all of the nine essential amino acids due to which they are said to be a complete source of proteins. There are various sources of animal protein such as eggs, fish, seafood, meat, milk, yogurt, cheese and paneer. With protein, animal sources offer other nutrients also to the body including vitamin B12 and heme iron.

Plant Protein

Plant-based products such as beans, lentils, nuts, soybean, wheat, quinoa, and so on are rich sources of protein. However, not all plant sources are said to provide a complete amount of protein. Soybeans, chia seeds, hemp seeds contain all nine essential amino acids. Other sources such as beans, nuts, legumes and wheat lack one or more amino acids. People eating vegetarian protein are said to have lower cholesterol and body weight. Plant-based protein sources are also said to be beneficial in maintaining sugar levels. They are rich in nutrients called phytonutrients and contain antioxidant properties as well.

Which one is better?

Animal proteins are highly recommended keeping in view the amino acid quantity in them. However, both are fine at their own places. If someone is vegetarian or vegan, then they can go for plant-based protein sources and vice versa. Although, nutritionists recommend a mix of both for getting complete nutrients. As animal protein lacks phytonutrients and plant protein sources lack vitamin B12.

