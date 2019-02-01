Anita Dongre: More People Interested in Indian Fashion Today, Courtesy Our Global Weddings

With high-profile weddings of Isha Ambani and Priyanka Chopra getting talked about across the world, Indian fashion is getting into its own, says veteran designer Anita Dongre, who is back after attending the World Economic Forum in Davos."There is definitely an interest today in the Indian fashion scene because our Indian weddings are making global news now. So, it (conversation) starts with, 'Oh my God, what are the weddings you guys do?' Indian fashion is getting into its own through Indian weddings," said Dongre on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019.Dongre had two key agendas at the fashion gala on Thursday. The first was to showcase a special capsule collection developed by her brand Anita Dongre Grassroot in collaboration with artisans from northeast India."It's a very special region. It's India's most sustainable region...The lifestyles by nature are so sustainable there. I really would like that region to stay as pure and unaffected by the rest of the world, and I think the only way that can happen is if they find employment opportunities there."To sustain their craft becomes a double responsibility because it is so integral to keep that area sustainable," she said.The second was to showcase her line 'A Summer Reverie', made with a biodegradable fabric called Tencel, sourced from Austria. "At the House of Anita Dongre, such collaborations are very important for us today because we are on a sustainable mission. So, it's important to partner with companies and manufacturers who are producing fibre sustainably."I went to Lenzing Group in Lenzing, Austria, met them a few months ago, saw it with my own eyes that they are manufacturing sustainably, and that the fibres they use are from renewable resources, plus they are biodegradable... Hence, the collaboration and collection," Dongre said.She said there are a lot of sustainable fabrics that are expensive, but Tencel is not. "Which is why I have done a ready-to-wear collection which is very affordable. I think it is accessible. I really want to make sustainable mainstream. With today's collection, I am hoping to do that," added the designer, who caters to different markets with her multiple brands.How does she define sustainability? "Sustainable is not first just a process. It is also a lifestyle. Sustainability is the way you live life. It's as simple as that. Do you turn off the tap while brushing your teeth? Do you take a bath with a bucket and not the shower? How much do you consume?"I think it's about giving back more to Earth than you take. But in fashion, it is about wearing a garment that is produced sustainably or is empowering a woman towards her sustainable development."*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.