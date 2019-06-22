Anita Dongre Says She Always Found Inspiration in Strength of Women Around Her
Fashion Designer Anita Dongre has faced numerous challenges throughout her career but she has always found inspiration in the strength of women around her and this has helped her to emerge as a strong woman.
Image- Getty Images
Fashion designer Anita Dongre says she has faced numerous challenges throughout her career, but she always found inspiration in the strength of women around her.
Her label AND has launched videos of women and their inspiring stories of overcoming challenges through their initiative 'ANDiRISE'.
"Having faced a number of challenges throughout my career, I have always found inspiration in the strength of women around me. The ANDiRISE platform is a beautiful amalgamation that commemorates these inspiring women who have overcome hardships in life through hope, courage, and wisdom," Dongre said in a statement.
It is a platform for women to share their stories of grit, determination and breaking stereotypes. Four videos have been launched as part of the initiative, and they include international swimmer and fitness enthusiast Rujuta Bhatt; the 'Modern Sufi' creator Vani Kabir, IT professional and aspiring life coach Manisha Mangret; and architect, writer and founder of Moms & More Namrata Kalia.
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple And Third Parties Cannot Access Your Health Data, Including Cycle Tracking For Women
- Rahul Gandhi Shares Photo of Dogs Doing Yoga and Calls it 'New India', No One Knows Why
- Fernando Torres Announces Retirement at the Age of 35, Fans Pay Tribute
- Tax Cut on Electric Vehicles Among Agendas of First GST Council Meet Led by Nirmala Sitharaman
- Huawei Confirms Flagship Phones Including the P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro Will Get Android Q Update
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s