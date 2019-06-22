Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Anita Dongre Says She Always Found Inspiration in Strength of Women Around Her

Fashion Designer Anita Dongre has faced numerous challenges throughout her career but she has always found inspiration in the strength of women around her and this has helped her to emerge as a strong woman.

IANS

Updated:June 22, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Anita Dongre Says She Always Found Inspiration in Strength of Women Around Her
Image- Getty Images
Loading...

Fashion designer Anita Dongre says she has faced numerous challenges throughout her career, but she always found inspiration in the strength of women around her.

Her label AND has launched videos of women and their inspiring stories of overcoming challenges through their initiative 'ANDiRISE'.

"Having faced a number of challenges throughout my career, I have always found inspiration in the strength of women around me. The ANDiRISE platform is a beautiful amalgamation that commemorates these inspiring women who have overcome hardships in life through hope, courage, and wisdom," Dongre said in a statement.

It is a platform for women to share their stories of grit, determination and breaking stereotypes. Four videos have been launched as part of the initiative, and they include international swimmer and fitness enthusiast Rujuta Bhatt; the 'Modern Sufi' creator Vani Kabir, IT professional and aspiring life coach Manisha Mangret; and architect, writer and founder of Moms & More Namrata Kalia.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram