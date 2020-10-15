Anita Hassanandani Shares Pics from Her ‘Babymooniiversary’, Calls Husband ‘the Biggest Baby’

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy recently broke the good news on social media that the couple is soon going to be parents. Among all the celebrations, Anita took to Instagram to share some gorgeous pictures of her as she celebrates her 7th wedding anniversary and called it ‘Babymooniiversary’.

In the pictures, She is seen happily flaunting her baby bump while dressed up in a black-and-white polka dot dress. In one of the pictures, Rohit can also be seen posing beside her. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Babymooniiversary. In pics you’ll also find the biggest baby.”

Anita and Rohit announced their pregnancy with a cute social media video expressing the different phases of their life.

As soon as they broke the news, their friends and fans showered them with immense love. While Ekta Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comment, Jay Bhanushali wrote, “Congratulations Anita and rohit.” Many TV celebs including Mahhi Vij, Surbhi Jyoti and Riddhima Pandit have also flooded the comment sections with their love.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said she is feeling excited, thrilled and nervous. She told that they have been planning this for a while now, but it was not necessarily that they had to do it at this time. Calling this a great time to happen, she said, “God planned it beautifully.”

She also said that due to COVID-19, she has not stepped outside and hence it helped them to keep the news for such long time.

Anita also shared that when they broke the news to their family, they were all teary-eyed, amazed, and ecstatic. She is quoted as saying, “Something like this is always full of mixed emotions, they are very happy.” Rohit and Anita tied the knot in Goa in 2013. The duo has been giving couple goals to everyone ever since.