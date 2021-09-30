Ankita Konwar Poses in her 'Favourite Yoga Pose,' Lists Out its Benefits

Pnkita Konwar has always raised the bar when it comes to workouts. She knows just how to motivate her Instagram fans with pictures and videos of herself in various workout routines. Ankita makes it a point that she shares a fresh Instagram post, and inspires her fans to take up their workouts seriously and benefit from it.

Despite being on vacation, Ankita, with husband Milind Soman, does not take a day off from her workout sessions. Recently, Ankita did the tree pose atop a tree branch.

In the image posted on her social media pages, Ankita is balancing her body weight on one leg, while her other leg is folded and is close to her hips. The fitness enthusiast is seen dressed in a white top and red palazzos as she stretches her arms above her head and the joins the palms.

She also went on and pointed out the benefits of this particular yoga position. She mentioned that tree pose increases balance and coordination of the body and helps improve alertness and concentration. Tree pose also helps in neuromuscular coordination and help strengthen the legs and hips.

However, if the tree pose is not done correctly, can prove to be harmful for the body. It may even cause injuries. Ankita even pointed out the incorrect postures which are to be avoided in order to get maximum benefit out of the position. She wrote, “Keep your back straight. Improper form can lead to injury. Avoid pressing your foot into your knee. Align your hips.”

Ankita further mentioned that tree pose is also one of her favourite yoga positions. Tree pose is also known as Vrikshasana and helps in developing the endurance of the body and cure nerve pain in legs. Ankita, besides being a fitness enthusiast, is also a social activist and a marathon runner.

