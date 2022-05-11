Ankita Lokhande, In A Stunning Thigh-High Slit Dress, Attends Lock Upp Success Bash

The first season of Kangana Ranaut’s popular show Lock Upp concluded on Saturday. During the fun-filled grand finale held on Saturday night, comedian Munawar Faruqui won the trophy. The controversial show received a great response from the day of its release and ruled the hearts of the audience till the end. Recently, Kangana and Ekta Kapoor threw a grand party to celebrate the success of Lock Upp. The star-studded party was attended by Lock Upp contestants, various television celebrities and industry friends of Kangana and Ekta. The duo’s mutual friend Ankita Lokhande too graced the event with her husband. The Pavitra Rishta actress raised the temperature in sexy attire for the party and we can’t take our eyes off her.

In the video posted by a paparazzi handle, we can see Ankita giving a warm hug to her lady love, Ekta. To enter the party in style, Ankita chose to go with an olive-green thigh-high slit dress with a plunging V neckline. The dress with mid cuts and a sexy back was paired with beige heels. To give it a glam look, Ankita donned heavy curls and bold glass base makeup. The dress surely accentuated her toned physique and made her look mesmerising. To complement his wife, Ankita’s husband Vicky Jain opted for a blue suit.

The bold avatar of Ankita received mixed reactions from the netizen. While some liked the way she is experimenting with her fashion choices, others thought it to be a way to catch the limelight. However, it doesn’t really matter as Ankita has definitely leveled up her fashion game in the last few years.

The actress who rose to popularity with Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has now turned to web series and movies. In 2019, she made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika. The actress, who is currently busy with the television reality show Smart Jodi, will next be seen in Vivek Oberoi’s murder mystery titled Iti.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.