Ankita Lokhande is a Vision in White Drape Gown as She Poses for a Photoshoot; See Pics
Ankita Lokhande looks like a vision in a white drape gown in her latest photoshoot. Take a look.
Image: Instagram/ Ankita Lokhande
Television actress Ankita Lokhande, who will soon be seen in her debut Bollywood film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which features Kangana Ranaut as the lead, looks like a dream in her latest photoshoot, pictures of which the diva has shared on her official Instagram handle.
Ankita, who gained immense popularity and became a household name after the success of the television serial Pavitra Rishta, looks stunning in a white drape gown that features a plunging neckline and an interesting, repetitive cut-out pattern at the waist. Nude makeup, silver footwear, statement rings and her hair tied in a half up-half down style with an added braid detail rounds off her look.
While Ankita exudes confidence as she poses for the camera, the voluminous gown adds the much-needed oomph and glamour.
