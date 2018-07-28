Ankita Lokhande is a Vision in White Drape Gown as She Poses for a Photoshoot; See Pics

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Jul 26, 2018 at 5:00am PDT

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Jul 26, 2018 at 4:51am PDT

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Jul 26, 2018 at 5:29am PDT

Television actress Ankita Lokhande, who will soon be seen in her debut Bollywood film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which features Kangana Ranaut as the lead, looks like a dream in her latest photoshoot, pictures of which the diva has shared on her official Instagram handle.Ankita, who gained immense popularity and became a household name after the success of the television serial Pavitra Rishta, looks stunning in a white drape gown that features a plunging neckline and an interesting, repetitive cut-out pattern at the waist. Nude makeup, silver footwear, statement rings and her hair tied in a half up-half down style with an added braid detail rounds off her look.While Ankita exudes confidence as she poses for the camera, the voluminous gown adds the much-needed oomph and glamour.Take a look.