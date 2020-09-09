Ankita Lokhande Plays with Her ‘Do Anmol Ratan’, Watch Video

TV actress Ankita Lokhande is a dog lover. She owns two pet dogs named Scotch and Hatchi. Today, the actress took to social media to share an adorable video of her, where she can be seen spending quality time with her ‘do Anmol Ratan’: Scotch and Hatchi. Sharing the video she wrote, “Mere do Anmol Ratan, Ek hai scotchi toh ek hatchi #scotchhatchi (sic)."

In the video, the actress can be seen cuddling and playing with her dog. One of her pet is lying in her lap while another can be seen at a distance.

The actress often expresses her love for her pets. Earlier, she shared a video of her dog Hatchi while she was sitting in the balcony. In the video, Ankita can be heard saying that Hatchi is practising early morning pranayam while breathing fresh air. The caption of the posts reads, “Early morning #pranayam #hatchi #happiness #mybaby #dogslife (sic).”

Hatchi looks adorable in the video as he can be seen wearing a bindi. Recently, Ankita shared a post on trauma and pain on her Instagram. The post reads, “Your trauma is valid. Even if other people have experienced ‘worse’. Even if someone else who went through the same experience doesn’t feel debilitated by it. Even if it ‘could have been avoided’. Even if it happened a long time ago. Even if no one knows. Your trauma is real and valid and you deserve a space to talk about it.”

Meanwhile, Ankita has been standing by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in their fight #JusticeForSSR. The actress was snapped outside while she was buying plants to fulfil the late actor’s dream to plant 1000 trees.

In the video surfaced on social media, the actress can be seen urging SSR’s fans to start the initiative of planting 1000 trees.

Ankita and Sushant had been in a relationship for nearly six years before they parted their ways in 2016. The duo had started dating each other on the sets of popular TV show Pavitra Rishta.